Addressing menstrual hygiene crisis during women's month

While women in Uganda celebrate Women's Month, the crisis surrounding menstrual health continues to undermine their rights to education, dignity, and privacy. A recent audit report revealed that 64% of girls miss school due to a lack of menstrual hygiene products. Tracy Nabbale from the Women’s Pro Bono Initiative joins us to discuss the gravity of this issue, the failure of government action, and how civil society is stepping in to fill the gap. With funding cuts and governmental challenges, what can be done to ensure every woman and girl has access to the hygiene products they need?