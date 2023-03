Wakiso Giants, Vipers face off in Uganda Cup

Wakiso Giants hosting Vipers is the standout fixture of the round of 16 Uganda Cup draws held today at FUFA House in Mengo. The draws were conducted by legendary Cranes and KCCA FC goalkeeper Sadiq Wasswa. KCCA FC will host Mbarara City FC while record winners Express host Paidha Black Angels in some of the notable fixtures. The games will be played between the 11th and 17th of March.