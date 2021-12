UPL MID-TABLE BATTLE: Onduparaka FC 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Onduparaka and Wakiso Giants shared spoils in the Uganda Premier League at the Green light Stadium in Arua. Midfielder Joshua Lubwama’s free kick canceled out Amayo Ahmed first half header. The draw means Wakiso Giants stretches their unbeaten run against Onduparaka to four matches five meetings. Onduparaka sits 10th on the log with 10 points after nine matches while Wakiso Giants are fifth with 16 points