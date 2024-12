Umar Mayanja wins 2024 National Sprint Championship in Busiika

The 2024 motorsport season ends today with Umar Mayanja winning the Champions Sprint at the Busiika Race Track. Mayanja also secured the National Sprint Championship after victory in the third and final round. The event saw 56 crews compete, with the drivers also using the Sprint Championship to prepare for the 2025 National Rally Championship, which kicks off next month in Mbarara.