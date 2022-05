Pearl of Africa Rally set to flag off on Friday in Buikwe

The battle for the best driver in the East and Central Africa region gets underway tomorrow when drivers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Zambia take to the route in Buikwe district on day one of the Shell V power Pearl of Africa Rally. Thirty-nine local drivers will be racing for the 2022 National Rally Championship points alongside eleven foreign drivers who are battling for the Africa Rally championship title points.