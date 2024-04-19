Olympian Moses Kipsiro leads inaugural Legends Marathon

Former Olympian Moses Kipsiro will be the chief runner at the inaugural edition of the Legends Marathon slated to take place tomorrow. The full and half marathon event, which will also host a 5km run, will start and end at the Nakasero Primary School playgrounds in Kampala. Kipsiro will be joined by other legends from various sports disciplines, including football, basketball, and swimming, among others. The marathon, whose major aim is to facilitate the athletes' transition to retirement, will be flagged off by Dr. Maggie Kigozi.