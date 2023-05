Meet the tallest basketballer in the Ugandan game

We bring you the story of the 16-year-old Koko Makur Koko a South Sudan Student at Buddo Secondary school who turned out to be the tallest basketball player at the just concluded Fresh diary secondary School games held in Mbarara. Koko’s height of 7.2 feet is considered to be one of the reasons that helped Buddo Secondary school emerge as champions in boys basketball in Mbarara. NTV Sports had one on one with the youngster.