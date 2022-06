Makerere University focused on Nairobi games

After winning the inaugural East Africa women's games held in Busitema earlier this month, Makerere University now has its focus turned to the All Africa University games that will start next week in Nairobi, Kenya. Over 2,000 athletes are set to compete at the games. Uganda will be represented by defending champions Ndejje University, Busitema University and Makerere University.