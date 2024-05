Kitara FC confirm readiness for Africa confederation

Kitara FC yesterday beat NEC by 1-Nil to win the 50th Edition of the Uganda Cup at Mutesa 11 Stadium in Wankulukuku. The club president Deo Kasozi says that the team is ready to represent Uganda at the Caf Confederation Cup starting next week. Consequently, they are opening an account to start mobilizing for funds required for the tournament.