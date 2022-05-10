Eighty thousand runners expected to participate in Kabaka Birthday Run

80,000 runners are expected to participate in this year’s postponed Kabaka Birthday Run due on the 3rd of July in Kampala. The annual event was postponed in May this year following the Kabaka’s visit to Germany. The Kabaka is usually the chief runner at the event to celebrate his birthday. The Kakitikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, says all the proceeds from the birthday run will be channelled to fight against the spread of HIV/Aids in Uganda.