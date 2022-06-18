30 teams in Nkumba Volleyball open tourney

The 24th edition of the Nkumba University open volleyball championship got underway on Saturday with over 30 teams, including clubs and institutions, braving the hot sunshine at the University Campus in Nkumba. Day one of the competition saw hosts KCB Nkumba join OBB, Sport S, KCCA and NEMO stars in the ladies' quarterfinals as Ndejje University, Sports Entebbe Volleyball Club, Sky and Tigers booked quarter-final places in the men’s category. The quarterfinals in both the men's and women's categories will be played tomorrow morning ahead of the tournament climax in the evening.