2022 KARAMOJA GAMES: 3rd edition organization gains momentum

Organisers of the 3rd edition of the Karamoja games have retaliated their commitment to use sports as top to foster peace and stability in the Karamoja region when the 3rd edition of the annual sports gala takes centre stage in Nakapiripiriti district later this month. This as the organising committee led by it’s chairman Richard Okot today received Sports equipment worth nine million shillings from YOTV in Kampala.