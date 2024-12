Zaake backs proposal for MPs' criminal cases to be handled by law enforcement

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has agreed with the proposal that MPs involved in criminal cases be handled by formal law enforcement agencies, rather than the August House. The proposal, initially made by MP Charles Onen, arose from concerns raised by the Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline. Onen singled out the disciplinary case brought against Zaake by fellow MP Juliet Kinyamatama.