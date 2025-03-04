Why are security operatives targeting journalists? | STUDIO INTERVIEW

Following the attempted arrest of Nation Media group journalist Steven Mbidde this morning while following up the story of detained NUP MPs, that is Derrick Nyeko, Muwada Nkunyingi, and 20 others at Wandegeya Police Station, concern over press freedom and the safety of journalists during Uganda's election process has intensified. We speak to journalist Steven Mbidde in search of answers to some key questions arising from these incidents.