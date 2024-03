VP Alupo: Gov't working to reduce sanitary towel prices

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo, says the government is working to lower the price of sanitary towels. She stated that one of the proposals is to encourage local production to eliminate the tax on imports. Alupo highlighted menstrual hygiene as a challenge in women's empowerment. Jackson Onyango is in Katakwi and will provide more details on Alupo's statement and the preparations for the Women's Day celebrations.