UPDF reveals sanctions against CMI boss Maj. Gen Kandiho

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces has been officially notified of United States financial sanctions against the Chief of Military Intelligence Major General Abel Kandiho. The announcement was made in a UPDF statement which did not specify whether the U.S. had informed Uganda of the reason for the sanctions. In April, the US government announced visa restrictions against several Ugandan officials who were accused of undermining the democratic process in the country. Earlier, seven commanders of security forces in Uganda had been “booked” for blacklist by the US government over their involvement in the chaotic 2021 general election.