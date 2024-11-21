Uganda to host African public administration meeting

Digital Transformation holds the potential to address pressing issues in Uganda's public service. According to the World Bank, Uganda's internet penetration stands at around 25 percent as of 2023 compared to Kenya's 47 percent and Rwanda's 33 percent. This relatively low connectivity impacts access to essential services Well such issues are those that are going to be discussed during the 43rd African Association of Public Administration and Management round table conference under the theme Agile and Resilient Public Administration for Sustainable Development of Africa .