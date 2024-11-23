Uganda reaffirms commitment to ending Gender-Based Violence by 2030

According to Uganda’s 2022 Gender-Based Violence Report, approximately 56% of Ugandan women have experienced some form of physical violence since the age of 15, while nearly 22% have faced sexual violence. These alarming statistics highlight the prevalence of GBV in Uganda and underscore the importance of accessible support services for those affected. As the world prepares to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Uganda's Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has reiterated its commitment to eliminating the vice by 2030.