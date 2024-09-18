Two men jailed for duping family members into joining rebels

In the first part of this story, we told you how Hussein Kagezi, his wife, and daughter ended up in the hands of the Allied Democratic Forces in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Over 25 years later, no person knew the authentic story of the whereabouts of the trio except speculations that they had relocated to Rwanda for business opportunities. Miraculously, Kagezi’s wife Kauthara Namaganda survived the jungles and returned home to tell the story of how a family friend, Isa Habibu Nsubuga, suspiciously orchestrated the move with the intention of grabbing the family land in Mbarara City. Nsubuga and Abdul Hakim Lwanyaga have been arrested by the security agencies to help with the investigations.