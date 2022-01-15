TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Seven killed in traffic crash in Luweero

At least seven people died on the spot and 4 others were critically injured in a motor accident that happened last night along Kampala Gulu highway in Nakasongola District. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at around 9pm at Kyampisi village when the driver of a Taxi registration number UBE 902T rammed into a parked trailer. The injured persons were rushed to Nakasongola Health Centre IV to receive treatment whereas the bodies of the deceased were taken to the mortuary of the same facility. Police are yet to give their identities.