Traders' strike in Kampala over cancelled meeting with Museveni

A section of traders across the city kept their shops closed following the sit-down strike announcement by the Kampala City Traders Association. The strike was in protest of the cancellation of a scheduled meeting with President Museveni. The meeting was expected to address several issues, particularly concerns related to the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS). However, as Walter Mwesigye reports, not all traders supported the sit-down strike.