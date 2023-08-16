Substance control bill returns to parliament today after amendments

Parliament is this afternoon set to reconsider for a second time the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Control Bill. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among refused to have the bill processed by parliament last month when it was brought back by the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee on grounds that the amendments to it had caused a substantial alteration to the principles in the original bill. Members of the Defence Committee were told to harmonize the bill with the Health Committee of Parliament before re-tabling it.