Speaker Among encourages local healthcare as MP Ssegirinya seeks treatment abroad

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged Ugandans to refrain from seeking medical care abroad, asserting that Uganda's healthcare system is now both adequate and efficient. Among made this plea during her visit to the ailing Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya, at Nsambya Hospital today. Despite Among's assurance, Ssegirinya maintains that his recovery can only be ensured by traveling to the Netherlands to be attended to by his doctors.