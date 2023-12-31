Speaker Among confident as Uganda prepares to host commonwealth conference

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has expressed confidence in Uganda's readiness to host the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, starting on Wednesday. The optimism came as she took a guided tour of Entebbe International Airport to ascertain the state of facilities at Entebbe. Speaker Among revealed that at least 43 speakers out of 73 have confirmed attendance for the three-day conference. Entebbe International Airport has been undergoing substantial expansion and rehabilitation.