Solar power plant to boost Uganda's grid capacity

A solar power plant is being constructed along Kabulasoke-Nkonge in Mubende District. The plant will supply solar-generated electricity to the national grid, pushing the country’s grid-connected solar portfolio to 80.6 megawatts. Residents are pleased as it will enable them to connect power to their homes. The power plant, funded by the Uganda Development Bank, is being constructed by Xsabo Group.