Single mothers turn to 'Mama Peter' for Daycare services

In Sempa zone in Kampala's Kawempe division, many single mothers with nowhere to leave their children when they go to work seek the services of Rose Nampala, whom they affectionately call Mama Peter. For 3,000 shillings a day, the parents drop off their children at the daycare center cum salon and pick them up later in the evening.