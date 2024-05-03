Controversy in National Post-Primary Boys' Football semifinals

The national post-primary boys' football championship has entered the semifinal stage amidst controversy that arose after Bukedea Comprehensive School was allowed back into the round of sixteen. This decision followed an earlier disqualification yesterday due to the Test region school's use of an overaged player. Bukedea, now in the semifinals after winning both their round of 16 and quarterfinal games today, reportedly won their appeal on grounds that Buddo Secondary School tricked them into buying an overaged player from them.