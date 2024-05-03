Challenges and triumphs: Women in sports reporting speak out

Despite efforts by media owners to include as many women as possible in their newsrooms, especially on the sports desks, the fight to find females for this desk remains critical. For years, female scribes have been working to break down barriers that cause their exclusion. Their credibility, talent, and intelligence are still questioned. SHARIFAH NAMBI caught up with two sports reporters who have been discussing their challenges and how they have managed to thrive in the male-dominated field.