Sanyu Babies' Home receives support from Chinese Union of Uganda

In a related development, Sanyu Babies' Home, the oldest child rescue home in Uganda, has called on well-wishers to donate more medical equipment to help it address health issues that children come in with. This was during the handover of support items to children, including food worth 50 million shillings to the home from the Chinese Union of Uganda—an umbrella body that unites the Chinese community in the country.