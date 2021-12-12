Sackings will not deter our cause - Medical interns

Leaders of the medical interns have vowed to continue with the ongoing strike despite a directive pushing them out of all government hospitals in one week ending their Internship period. The directive was in a letter by the Director, General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa to all hospital directors and medical Internship Training Sites. Federation for Uganda Medical Interns president Lillian Nabwire says this blackmail is unfortunate but the medical interns deserve better and are not abandoning their cause.