Report reveals growth in UPE enrollment amid ongoing challenges

A report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights has exposed challenges in Universal Primary Education in Uganda. The report, however, shows that school enrollment in UPE schools is on the rise, with over 8.6 million pupils able to attend school. This is a significant improvement since the number stood at 3.1 million in 1996. With over 36,000 primary schools nationwide, the landscape is as diverse as the children it serves. But is free access to public schools enough?