Public service officials hail breakthrough research

The National Agriculture Research Organization should be supported because of its strategic importance in improving science and technology that promotes food safety and security, according to Catherine Musingwiire, the Permanent Secretary for Public Service. She, however, asked NARO to engage the population by providing information about all the new farming technologies that will help develop the country. Musingwiire was leading a team from the ministry on a tour of NARO's headquarters in Namulonge Wakiso district.