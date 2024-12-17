PRETTIER project targets education for girls in West Nile amid high dropout rates

In West Nile, education completion rates are alarmingly low, especially among girls, with dropout rates in some districts exceeding 80 percent. Contributing factors include poverty, early marriages, and a lack of access to education. To address this issue, the Ministry of Education and Sports, alongside partners like Palm Corps, is working to help young mothers and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) return to school. Their initiative, the Prevention and Response to Teenage Pregnancy through Life Skills, Income, and Formal Education Re-Entry (PRETTIER) project, is currently active in Madi Okollo and Zombo Districts.