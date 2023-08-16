President Tshisekedi calls for more regional support

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo president Felix Tshisekedi has called upon the member states of the Great Lakes Region to support his country to end the conflict in the east. Tshisekedi spoke at a meeting with the leadership and committees of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region in Kinshasa. From Kinshasa, Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that the Congolese president has welcomed the move to fix the deteriorating relationship between his country and Rwanda through peaceful means.