Police to cancel licenses of six security companies

After failing to adhere to proper operations guidelines, the police plans to cancel the operating licenses of seven private security organizations in the country. The force also intends to suspend the licenses of 20 other firms for failing to adhere to operational guidelines. Some of the guidelines include having an NSSF certificate of clearance, Evidence of payment of gun licensing fees or gun rental fees, and evidence of annual inspection of the company. The guidelines were issued in May last year, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga.