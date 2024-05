Over 500 women trained for poverty alleviation in Eastern Uganda

Over 500 women in Iganga, Bugweri, and Mayuge districts have acquired skills in various sectors through training by the Ministry of Gender under the Grow project, funded by the World Bank. The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Lukia Nakadama, urged women to effectively deploy their skills to overcome poverty. She also advised officials of the Grow Project not to complicate the process of acquiring loans for deserving women.