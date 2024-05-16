Museveni visits Kenya to strengthen bilateral ties

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has started a state visit to Kenya at the invitation of President William Ruto. Museveni's visit, according to State House, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Kenya and exploring new avenues for collaboration and mutual benefits. Museveni was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by a delegation from the Kenyan government led by Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on trade and investment, infrastructure development, security cooperation, and regional integration.