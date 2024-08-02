Otafiire warns Police on impartiality in corruption investigations

The Minister for Internal Affairs, General Kahinda Otafiire, has warned top police officers against getting compromised during ongoing investigations into the mismanagement of public funds. Otafiire emphasized that investigations into those accused in current corruption scandals should be conducted impartially, with no selective application of the law. The Minister made these remarks while presiding over the graduation ceremony of 43 senior police officers who completed a one-year course at Bwebajja Senior Staff Command College.