Olivia Lutaaya: A prisoner of conscience or an offender?

The continued trial of civilians in the general court-martial is a source of concern for human rights advocates. In the case of Olivia Lutaaya, a NUP supporter, and her 31 co-accused, the independence of the military court is in sharp focus. For the families whose loved ones are appearing before the military court, the pursuit of justice is ongoing.