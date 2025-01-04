Number of patients who need ICU services on the rise

Hoima Regional Referral Hospital is experiencing a surge by the number of patients in need of Intensive care unit services. Figures indicate that at least 30 patients need Intensive care unit services are admitted every week at the hospital yet it does not possess the specialized infrastructure and equipment meant to handle patients in need of ICU services. Some of the cases arise from neonatal where most babies are born in a premature state whereas other cases result from accidents and Kidney failures among others.