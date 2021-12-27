NRM Party Chief Whip lists government priorities in 2022

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni will lead a nationwide consultation on the proposed Amendments in the Land and bail laws early next year. In an exclusive interview with NTV, Tayebwa made it clear that government will not backtrack on its intentions to address loopholes in the land and bail laws despite a public backlash. Herbert Zziwa interacted with Tayebwa on this and other government priorities next year.