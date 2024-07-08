New police spokesperson promises open communication policy

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke, the incoming press and public relations officer of the Uganda Police Force had promised an open-door policy with journalists and members of the public. During his maiden interaction with journalists at police headquarters in Kampala, Rusoke said the expertise he has earned in the force will help him in carry out his duties in the new position. Rusoke was last week appointed a new police spokesperson to replace Senior Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga who was elevated to deputy director for Interpol.