Ndejje University holds 25th Graduation Ceremony, honors Late Vice-Chancellor

Ndejje University has conferred degrees upon a group of 484 graduands in the second batch of the 25th graduation ceremony. The event took place at a function presided over by former Principal Judge of the High Court Justice James Ogora at their main campus in Luwero. Today's convocation was named after former Ndejje University vice-chancellor, the late Bishop Michael Senyimba, who passed away this week. The ceremony coincided with his burial today in Mukono district.