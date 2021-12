Namanve incubation center to spur growth of tech startups

An incubation center to provide shared work spaces for scientists and innovators is in the offing. The work spaces, training centers, and state of the art testing units will be housed at the Technology Innovation and Business Incubation Center. It is expected that the center will enhance the emergence of technology-oriented business start-ups, spur locally manufactured tool designs, and create jobs for Ugandans.