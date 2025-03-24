Muslims turn to high court to block Mubajje’s new term

A group of Muslims has petitioned the High Court Civil Division to block the new tenure of Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje. The applicants argue that Mubajje has reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, as stipulated in the Uganda Muslim Council Constitution, and should therefore vacate office. However, Sheikh Mubajje insists that he was duly elected for a fifth term last week and remains the legitimate Mufti. The petitioners are now seeking a court ruling to challenge his continued stay in office.