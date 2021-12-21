Mukono authorities arrest 2 for poor dumping of clinical waste

Two people have been handed over to the police on suspicion of dumping medical waste from clinics into a wetland in Ng'andu village, Mukono municipality. Dr. Anthony Konde, the Principal Medical Officer for the Municipal council said the waste containing mainly syringes was found in Nakawolole swamp. Dr. Konde said that from the materials in the trash they were able to trace the facilities where it came from. The clinics have been closed.