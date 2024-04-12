Ministry of Health to arrange Parliament visit to Lubowa Hospital site

The Ministry of Health has assured Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that it will make provisions for the members to visit the construction site of the International Specialised Hospital of Uganda in Lubowa to ascertain the progress of construction. This followed a comment by the engineer supervising the works to say that progress of construction is at 35%. The Ministry of Health officials had appeared before PAC to answer audit queries of the financial year 2022/2023, among the queries is the overpayment of 286 billion shillings to the contractor of the Lubowa hospital.