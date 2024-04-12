Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Transformer stolen from Kayunga recovered in Namutumba
  • 2 National Bring complaints against judges on Monday – Judiciary
  • 3 National MPs cleared to inspect Lubowa hospital site  
  • 4 National MPs to get salon in new building 
  • 5 National Islanders turn to risky canoes as MV Nathalie suspends operations