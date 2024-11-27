Minister orders probe into Sironko's failed road repairs

Beatrice Akello, the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, has directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the Sironko District Engineering and Production Departments following their failure to execute their mandate sufficiently. The minister claims that through her monitoring work, she discovered that the district engineer had failed to rehabilitate six roads that were meant to be repaired in the last financial year using Shs1 billion from the Road Fund. The district engineer claimed that heavy rains had delayed the work.