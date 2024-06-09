Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Balaam Barugahara vows to support more youth

State Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Balaam Barugahara, has commended the work of private educational institutions that embrace empowering the youth with technical skills. He says that in a country with a population of 75 percent youths and few employment opportunities, embarking on technical skilling would be the right path for job creation and poverty reduction. He said this during the graduation at Abstinence Hope International-Uganda (AHI), where over 200 people have gained skills in different talents