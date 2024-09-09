Kyagulanyi urges NUP supporters to document police brutality after Bulindo incident

The President of the National Unity Platform Party, Robert Kyagulanyi, has asked party supporters to shun human rights abuses by security operatives and to use their phones to document police brutality against Ugandans. Kyagulanyi's call follows his recent troubles with the police in Bulindo - Kira Municipality, which left him injured and relying on his crutches to walk. There have been inconsistencies by the Police accounts on what really happened. However, several leaders and NUP supporters continue to visit the NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi to comfort him